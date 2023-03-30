UrduPoint.com

14,000 GB's Domestic Consumers To Benefit From LPG Before Next Winter: Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

14,000 GB's domestic consumers to benefit from LPG before next winter: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that 14,000 domestic consumers of GB would benefit from the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plant before next winter.

He was presiding over a meeting between the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited here on Thursday, said a press release.

He said that the newly constructed air mix LPG plant in Gilgit would be made operational.

Kaira directed the authorities concerned to timely complete all works related to the project and ensure gas supply to the consumers.

In view of the needs of the people, the plant should be made operational immediately after Eid, he added.

Through the LPG plant, the people of Gilgit would be provided with essential gas utility, Kaira said, adding the plant would also be important for the protection of forests and the environment in the region as people won't have to rely on wood to heat their homes.

Qamar Zaman Kaira has always served the people of Gilgit-Baltistan without any political considerations.

The ministry had always supported Gilgit-Baltistan on issues like budget, wheat supply, and boundary, Sui Gas officials said, adding the LPG plant was complete and a consumer center had been set up.

Related Topics

LPG Prime Minister Sui Gas Budget Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan Gas All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

6 minutes ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

37 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

1 hour ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.