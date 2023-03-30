(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that 14,000 domestic consumers of GB would benefit from the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plant before next winter.

He was presiding over a meeting between the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited here on Thursday, said a press release.

He said that the newly constructed air mix LPG plant in Gilgit would be made operational.

Kaira directed the authorities concerned to timely complete all works related to the project and ensure gas supply to the consumers.

In view of the needs of the people, the plant should be made operational immediately after Eid, he added.

Through the LPG plant, the people of Gilgit would be provided with essential gas utility, Kaira said, adding the plant would also be important for the protection of forests and the environment in the region as people won't have to rely on wood to heat their homes.

Qamar Zaman Kaira has always served the people of Gilgit-Baltistan without any political considerations.

The ministry had always supported Gilgit-Baltistan on issues like budget, wheat supply, and boundary, Sui Gas officials said, adding the LPG plant was complete and a consumer center had been set up.