14,000-kg spurious pesticides confiscated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The agriculture officers have confiscated 14,000-kilogram (kg) spurious pesticides from different parts of Faisalabad during the last one week.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said in a statement on Saturday that surprise checking of 35 pesticide dealing shops was carried out in the district during the last one week.

During this period, the agri officers obtained 126 samples of pesticides and dispatched them to laboratory for analysis.

When the lab reported declared the samples spurious, the agriculture officers confiscated these pesticides.