14,000 Kites Recovered, Three Arrested

Published January 04, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Police seized 14,000 kites and arrested three accused from Manawala area on Wednesday.

Police said that a team of officials raided in different areas and arrested three kite sellers who were identified as Amir Suhail, Faiz Iqbal and Amir.

Police recovered more than 14,000 kites and 20 chemical coated string rolls from theirpossession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

