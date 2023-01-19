14,000 kites seized in Faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested three kite manufacturers and recovered over 14,000 kites from their possession on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested three kite manufacturers and recovered over 14,000 kites from their possession on Thursday.

According to police sources, a police team conducted a raid in Chak 203 Manawala and arrested accused Abid Ali and Usama and one other. Police recovered 14,000 kites and 10 spools of chemical coated rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.