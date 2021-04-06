14,000 saplings planted on various roads, parks in tree plantation drive: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that over 14,000 saplings have been planted in various roads and parks in the tree plantation drive started on February 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that over 14,000 saplings have been planted in various roads and parks in the tree plantation drive started on February 15.

Planted trees will make the environment of the city greener; the Administrator passed these remarks while reviewing the progress of the campaign, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that tree plantation will be done for the first time on the side belt along University Road.

Civil society of the city is fully cooperating in the improvement works, especially in tree plantation campaign which will continue till April 14, he added.

Laeeq Ahmed said that with the collaboration of Faizan Global Foundation, tree plantation work is in full swing on five main roads Shahra-e-Pakistan, Shara-e-Faisal, University Road, Korangi 8000 Road and Rashid Minhas Road. He said that four water rickshaws will be used for watering the plants.

The Administrator said that tree plantation has been planned on Shara Faisal first time, irrespective of regional boundaries and a drip irrigation survey has been completed on this highway.

"All encroachments have been removed and 50 ancient and traditional plants are being planted in all the parks of KMC and so far work has been completed in three parks," he added.

The Administrator said that civil society is providing plants and trees for Bagh e Ibne Qasim, which will increase beauty of the park.

He said that Faizan Global Foundation has provided volunteers for monitoring and inspecting the campaign.

Saplings are being planted in Jheel Park while fertilizer has been prepared f in Hill Park.

He said the works are being done with the support of various organizations and civil society. Faizan Global Foundation is overseeing the supply of plants and the campaign, food Panda provided about 9,000 saplings to the Parks Department, of which more than 200 were planted at the Polo Grounds.

He said that the roads, arteries and parks where plantation was done till March 31 included Shara Faisal, University Road, Korangi 8000 Road, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Rashid Minhas Road, Shahra-e-Qaedin, Jheel Park, Frere Hall, National Stadium, Bagh Ibn Qasim, Old Clifton, Polo Ground and Aziz Bhatti Park.

A total of 14503 saplings have been planted and out of these, 13672 were provided by partner organizations and KMC planted 831 from its stock.

A 34,922 saplings of different types of plants or trees have been provided for the tree plantation campaign by the partner NGOs of KMC.

The trees included Amaltas, Bottle Brush, Cassia, Erethrena, Gul Mohar, Kachnar, Lignum, Red Poinciana tree, Sumbul, Tabebubia Yellow Flower and many others.