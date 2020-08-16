140,000 kids to be vaccinated against polio in tehsil Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :About 140,000 kids will be vaccinated against crippling disease polio in tehsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh.

According to Deputy District Health Officer Dr Fiaz Khan, 300 teams will pay door to door visit to vaccinate kids below five year old.

The teams have been directed to ensure implementation on complete standard operating procedure (SOPs).

The team will use sanitizers and masks and they would not touchkids. He urged citizens to cooperate with anti polio teams tokeep save comming generation.