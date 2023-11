PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) As many as 140,000 unregistered Afghans voluntarily returned back home till October 31 through Torkham border point.

According to Afghan Commissionerate, the period of voluntary return of illegally staying foreigners ended, adding that the returned refugees included 28,000 men, 19,700 women and 56000 children.