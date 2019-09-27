14,015 dengue cases reported across country: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that so far 14,015 confirmed dengue cases have been reported throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that so far 14,015 confirmed dengue cases have been reported throughout the country.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mirza said that as many as 790 cases have been reported in last 24 hours with 209 cases from Punjab, 216 from Islamabad, 120 from Sindh, 169 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and four from Balochistan.

He said the data shows that maximum cases have been reported during last 24 hours in twin cities. He said 381 cases have been reported in Rawalpindi and Islamabad with ratio of 48% sustaining status of being the hottest spots at the moment.

He said that so far 26 deaths have been confirmed from dengue disease throughout the country. He said no death has been reported during the last 24 hours.

He said that a daily basis meeting to manage dengue situation was being held at the ministry. He added for effective coordination, representatives from Rawalpindi will be regularly attending the meeting.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that it has been decided that the government of Punjab would provide services of doctors and medical staff for dengue management.

He said that experts would be invited from abroad to examine the dengue situation and to find out reasons behind spread of dengue in this region. He said a future strategy was being prepared to avoid from the dengue in next year.

He said that the federal government has started special Dengue Outpatient Departments (OPDs) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) to serve the patients round the clock.

He said the timing of these OPDs have been extended while a referral system has been developed to shift the serious patients to major hospitals.

He said that the dengue prevention activities were going on in the federal capital and fumigation was continued in areas from where maximum cases were reported.

He said that all facilities have been provided for treatment of dengue patients at PIMS, Polyclinic and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

He said that there was no shortage of dengue treatment medicines and testing kits and sufficient quantity of such medical items have been purchased and handed over to the hospitals.

He said that a hotline has been working efficiently with having a team of medical experts to reply the queries of citizens round the clock. He advised the people to contact these numbers to get any dengue related information that included 051-9216890 and 051-9212601.

He said that people should ensure that the breeding places of mosquitoes inside their homes and vicinity were destroyed. He said that the virus of dengue was continuing to hit the residents of federal capital, however, the mobile teams have started activities in affected areas like fogging and spraying chemicals to destroy mosquito larvae.

He asked the citizens to take special preventive measures such as better water storage practices, usage of meshes and nets at doors, windows, appropriate clothing that covers the whole body to prevent mosquito bites and emptying debris and flower pots that holds water.