14,023 People Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

14,023 people get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as 14,023 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours for the first time since the drive began on March 10, the total district tally of coronavirus vaccination reached 126,339 here on Tuesday.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, 17,351 front line workers while 108,988 other people including senior citizens have received the doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine so far.

District Health Coordinator for Coronavirus management Dr Jawad Zahid informed that the district health authority has registered 120 new infections during the last 24 hours, rising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,261 in the district.

He said that out of the total positive cases 22,390 belonged to Rawalpindi while 1871 to other districts.

The health officer told that 21,866 patients were discharged after recovery while 3196 including 1879 were quarantined at homes and 1317 in isolation.

"Presently 178 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 28 in Holy Family Hospital,29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,91 in Institute of Urology,21 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,8 in Hearts international hospital and one in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust" he added.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 31 belonged to Rawal Town,31 Potohar town,27 Rawalpindi Cantt,16 Gujar khan,2 Taxila,2 Kalar Syeda,3 Islamabad,3 Chakwal,2 AJK and one each from KPK, Mianwali and Attock.

Dr Jawad said that 8 patients were on the ventilators in critical condition, 50 stable and 120 in moderate condition while only three have died during the last 24 hours.

