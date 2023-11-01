Open Menu

140,322 Undocumented Foreigners Voluntarily Left Pakistan On Government’s Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The ministry of interior on Wednesday shared a total number of returnees who volunteered and opted to go back to countries of origin with in the one month amnesty time period.

According to the data shared by ministry’s representative, 140,322 undocumented foreigners voluntarily left Pakistan so far.

Meanwhile, Minster for Interior, Sarfraz Bugti wrote a message on social media platform that the government bid a farewell to 64 Afghan nationals first day after the deadline as they embarked on their journey home.

He wrote that the action was an expression of Pakistan's determination to repatriate any foreigner who did not have the necessary documents.

According to the ministry’s handout, from November 1, the process of arrest and subsequent deportation of illegal aliens had begun, however, the voluntary return of illegally staying aliens would also continue and be encouraged.

All returnees and deportees would be treated with dignity and respect and all necessary facilities including food and medical aid would be provided to them in the holding centers, it added.

The minister had already issued directives to the concerned officials and agencies to be respectful with detainees and undocumented immigrants while detaining them.

He warned of strict action against officials found involved in manhandling the immigrants including Afghan national while transporting them to the holding centers.

The ministry has also set up a helpline for complaints regarding the eviction of illegally staying foreigners.

Foreign nationals can lodge any complaint regarding evacuation on these telephone numbers as well as people can also report information about illegal aliens at these numbers 051-111367226 and 051-9211685.

“We have given clear instructions to all agencies and officials to treat women, children and elders with special care and respect” the minister said, adding that the arrangements for food and medical facilities were made in the holding centers.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has collected entire data of undocumented immigrants in the country through geo-fencing, the minister said, adding that those who still tried to escape government’s amnesty would be caught from their hideouts.

