1404 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1404 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the ongoing month, Mepco official said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1.

8 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 30 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered 305 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Akram-Ul-Haq has directed enforcement team to continue crackdown against power pilferers on daily basis without any discrimination.