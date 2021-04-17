1,407 cases registered in city over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The police registered 1,407 cases and arrested 1,748 persons in different areas of the city for violating coronavirus SOPs in 20 days.

As per police data , 713 cases were registered for not using masks while 694 cases were registered over violation of SOPs.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said the police were high alert to maintain law and order besides taking actionfor the implementation on SOPs.