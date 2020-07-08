140,965 COVID-19 patients recovered so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday revealed that about 140,965 COVID-19 positive patients had recovered across the country.

The data released by the NCOC said since February 26, some 237,489 coronavirus positive cases had been detected till date, and 140,965 of them had recovered, which was a significant count.

It added only 83 deaths occurred due to COVID-19 throughout the country in previous 24 hours, while the total active cases were 91,602 with 2,980 new ones detected on Wednesday.

Implementation of the smart lock-down in the country had significantly reduced the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the data said.

The NCOC said 422 out of 1,573 vents allocated for COVID-19 patients across the country, were occupied.

It said that out of total 237,489 COVID-19 cases, 1,419 belonged to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 10,919 Balochistan, 1,595 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 13,650 Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 28,681 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 83,599 Punjab and 97,626 Sindh.

About 4,922 corona patients had died so far, including 1,614 from Sindh, 1,929 Punjab, 1,045 KP, 140 ICT, 124 Balochistan, 30 GB and 40 AJK, the data added.

So far 1,467,104 tests had been conducted while some 4,567 patients were admitted to 733 hospitals with COVID treatment facilities across the country, the NCOC said.