141 Acres PHS Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:20 PM

141 acres PHS land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved more than 141 acres of land under Pakistan Housing Scheme (PHS) in Khararianwala from the land grabbers.

Market value of this land was Rs.708 million.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhary supervised the operation against land grabbers in Chak No.193-RB and Chak No.226-RB.

Deputy Commissioner said that the land grabbers had illegally occupied the land allottedfor Pakistan Housing Scheme but now it had been retrieved.

He said that on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a vigorous campaign was launched against 'Qabza Mafia' to retrieve every inch of land.

More Stories From Pakistan

