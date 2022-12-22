141 bags of fertilizer seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A team of agriculture department on Thursday seized 141 bags of fertilizer stored for profiteering.

According to official sources, the team under the supervision of Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Khalid Mahmood visited the Nia-Swera shop near Aminpur bungalow and seized 141 bags of single super phosphate 18 percent, stored by fertilizer dealer Muhammad Naveed through middleman Muhammad Usman.

The team caught Muhammad Usman and handed him over to Sandal Bar police station.

A case has been registered against the accused.

The team sent the samples of seized fertilizer to the laboratory for analysis.