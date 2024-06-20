Open Menu

141 Cases Registered Against Various Banned Organizations For Illegally Collecting Hides

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Punjab police ensured strict crackdown against banned organizations illegally collecting animal hides on Eid al-Azha across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Punjab police ensured strict crackdown against banned organizations illegally collecting animal hides on Eid al-Azha across the province.

Legal actions were taken indiscriminately against those violating the government directives.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that 141 cases were registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecting hides across the province, including Lahore. For violating the SOPs of the Home Department, 124 lawbreakers were arrested.

Spokesperson said that in the provincial capital, 115 lawbreakers were arrested and 108 cases were registered.

In Faisalabad, 10 cases were registered and 4 lawbreakers were arrested, while in Muzaffargarh, 10 cases, in Hafizabad 4 cases, in Jhelum 2 cases, and in Sialkot 2 cases were registered.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that actions were taken indiscriminately against organizations that did not comply with government directives.

