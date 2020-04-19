UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

141 Malfunctioning Locomotives Causing Hindrance In Smooth Train Operation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

141 malfunctioning locomotives causing hindrance in smooth train operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 141 out of total 474 diesel electric locomotives owned by Pakistan Railways were not in working condition and were creating difficulties in smooth train operation across the country.

The proposal for rehabilitation of these in-effective and over-aged/damaged locomotives was under process through public private partnership on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, a railways ministry's official told APP.

He said the department's locomotives were being repaired in the country at the workshops included Central Diesel Locomotive Workshop (CDLW), Rawalpindi, Locomotive Workshops, Mughalpura, Diesel Shop, Karachi Cantonment and Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.

Regarding recruitment in the Ministry of Railways, he said the department had filled 31 vacant posts from BS-1 to BS-17 since September 2018.

He said Pakistan Railways had advertised 10,183 vacancies over the whole system comprising seven operating divisions included Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and workshop division.

The official said the recruitment process was in progress, however, was suspended by Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench and Balochistan High Court.

He around 3,271 employees were currently working on contract basis in different scales in Pakistan Railways in different categories including Prime Minister package and invalidation policy.

The official said that 2,655 employees were working in the department under prime minister package, 304 employees under invalidation policy and 312 working under contract basis.

He said the recruitment of contract employees of Prime Minister's Assistance Package and recruitment of contract employees fall under invalidation policy was being made since the policy was introduced during the year 2000 and 2005 respectively and the same were made without advertisement.

However, he said that other contract appointments were made through advertisements in the newspapers as per policy in vogue.

The official said that all codal formalities and policy were observed for recruitment of the said employees circulated by Establishment Division from time to time.

He said that Pakistan Railways was understaffed, it needs around 22,000 more workers. The sanctioned strength of employees was 95,729. But, the department has 73,137 staffers on its payroll.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Lahore High Court Quetta Rawalpindi Sukkur Progress Same September 2018 All From Court

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

2 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.