141 malfunctioning locomotives causing hindrance in smooth train operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 141 out of total 474 diesel electric locomotives owned by Pakistan Railways were not in working condition and were creating difficulties in smooth train operation across the country.

The proposal for rehabilitation of these in-effective and over-aged/damaged locomotives was under process through public private partnership on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, a railways ministry's official told APP.

He said the department's locomotives were being repaired in the country at the workshops included Central Diesel Locomotive Workshop (CDLW), Rawalpindi, Locomotive Workshops, Mughalpura, Diesel Shop, Karachi Cantonment and Pakistan Locomotive Factory, Risalpur.

Regarding recruitment in the Ministry of Railways, he said the department had filled 31 vacant posts from BS-1 to BS-17 since September 2018.

He said Pakistan Railways had advertised 10,183 vacancies over the whole system comprising seven operating divisions included Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and workshop division.

The official said the recruitment process was in progress, however, was suspended by Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench and Balochistan High Court.

He around 3,271 employees were currently working on contract basis in different scales in Pakistan Railways in different categories including Prime Minister package and invalidation policy.

The official said that 2,655 employees were working in the department under prime minister package, 304 employees under invalidation policy and 312 working under contract basis.

He said the recruitment of contract employees of Prime Minister's Assistance Package and recruitment of contract employees fall under invalidation policy was being made since the policy was introduced during the year 2000 and 2005 respectively and the same were made without advertisement.

However, he said that other contract appointments were made through advertisements in the newspapers as per policy in vogue.

The official said that all codal formalities and policy were observed for recruitment of the said employees circulated by Establishment Division from time to time.

He said that Pakistan Railways was understaffed, it needs around 22,000 more workers. The sanctioned strength of employees was 95,729. But, the department has 73,137 staffers on its payroll.

