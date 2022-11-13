UrduPoint.com

141 More People Affected By Dengue Virus In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published November 13, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 141 more people are affected by the dengue virus all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official of the Health Department KP here on Sunday.

He said now the number of people affected by the dengue in the province has increased to 2,181 with a maximum of 84 cases reported in Peshawar and the total number of cases in Peshawar reached 8,917.

About the situation in other districts of the province, he said, 10 dengue cases were reported from Mardan where the total number reached 3,923, seven new cases from Abbottabad, 19 from Bannu and 16 from Swabi.

He disclosed that during the last 24 hours, seven more patients were admitted to the hospital and now a total of 40 dengue virus patients were being treated in different hospitals. So far, he said, 18 people died of dengue in the province this year.

