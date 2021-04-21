UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

141 More Test Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:23 PM

141 more test positive for COVID-19

The district health authorities on Wedneday diagnosed 141 persons infected with COVID-19 among some 750 tests which were performed during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The district health authorities on Wedneday diagnosed 141 persons infected with COVID-19 among some 750 tests which were performed during last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report, the positivity rate had been recorded at 19 percent.

As many as 860 active cases exist in the district out of which 51 are admitted in the COVID 19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, 8 in Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and 801 are under home isolation.

Some 12,272 citizens of Hyderabad have recovered from the virus after infection while 302 lost the battle of their lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Russia's Sergey Karasev Included in List of Refere ..

3 minutes ago

CDA restores 74 % lights of roads, parks, centres ..

3 minutes ago

UN Independent Experts Call For 'Evacuating' Russi ..

24 minutes ago

MoST to spend more resources on research; Shibli F ..

24 minutes ago

Son of former CJP escapes assassination in Karachi ..

24 minutes ago

289,980 kg sugar sold out in Faisalabad on subsidi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.