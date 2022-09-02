141 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Around 141 new coronavirus cases were reported across Punjab, on Friday.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 521,179, while the total deaths were recorded at 13,607 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 49 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,15 in Hafizabad, nine each in Sialkot and Rahimyar Khan, seven in Rawalpindi, four each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, three each in Bhakkar, Multan and Sahiwal, two in Gujrat, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sheikhupura, Okara and Lodhran district, and five in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 11,905,652 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 504,888 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against coronavirus. People should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged citizens.