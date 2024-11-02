141 new dengue cases registered on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department has reported a sharp increase in dengue cases, with 141 new infections recorded across the province on Saturday.

Among the affected areas, Rawalpindi reported the highest number of cases at 118, followed by Lahore and Attock with four each, Chakwal and Vehari with three each and Gujranwala with two. Additionally, single cases were identified in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Chiniot and Pakpatan.

This surge brings the weekly total to 954 new cases across Punjab, raising the province’s total number of cases in 2024 to 5,897.

In response, the Health Department has assured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and are prepared to handle the increased patient load.

The Health Department has also established a free helpline at 1033 for individuals seeking treatment information or to report Dengue-related concerns. Health authorities urge heightened vigilance and adherence to preventive measures to control the rising trend in dengue cases across the province.