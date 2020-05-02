141 overseas Pakistanis arrive in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :As many as 141 overseas Pakistanis have reached at Faisalabad from Muscat through PIA flight.

Officers of district administration received these Pakistanis at the airport and shifted them to Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road and local hotels for their sampling and isolation due to corona virus pandemic.

The PIA flight also brought two dead bodies of Muhammad Shafiq and Qasim Ali who were killedin an accident and cardiac arrest.These bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial