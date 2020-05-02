UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

141 Overseas Pakistanis Arrive In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:37 PM

141 overseas Pakistanis arrive in Faisalabad

As many as 141 overseas Pakistanis have reached at Faisalabad from Muscat through PIA flight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :As many as 141 overseas Pakistanis have reached at Faisalabad from Muscat through PIA flight.

Officers of district administration received these Pakistanis at the airport and shifted them to Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road and local hotels for their sampling and isolation due to corona virus pandemic.

The PIA flight also brought two dead bodies of Muhammad Shafiq and Qasim Ali who were killedin an accident and cardiac arrest.These bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial

Related Topics

Accident Dead Faisalabad Road Muscat Jhang From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

No Reason to Think COVID-19 SItuation in Russia St ..

54 seconds ago

2 vehicle lifters arrested, 6 motorcycles recovere ..

3 minutes ago

15 shopkeepers arrested over violations of lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab CM orders inquiry into complaints against l ..

18 minutes ago

Abducted girl recovered in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.