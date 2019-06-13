141 power pilferers caught in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 141 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official said on Thursday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 268,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said.

A fine of Rs 4.4 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them.

As many as 26 pilferers were caught in Multan circle, 31 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 in Vehari, 16 in Bahawalpur, seven in Sahiwal, 16 in Rahimyar Khan, 24 in Muzaffargarh, two in Bahawalnagar and nine were caught in Khanewal circle.