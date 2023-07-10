Open Menu

141 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

141 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 141 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 300,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 7.4 million fine was imposed while cases were applications sent against 122 pilferers to police stations over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

