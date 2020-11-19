UrduPoint.com
141 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Issued Tickets

Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi traffic police on the directives of City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi started action against smoke-emitting vehicles and issued tickets to 141 vehicles in their circle.

Police also confiscated several vehicles from different parts of the city, police spokesman informed here on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mehrabad, Ali Rafique said to reduce effects of smog, action is being taken against smoke emitting vehicles including rickshaws which are major cause of smoke.

The education wing of traffic police is providing awareness to the drivers about the harmful affects of smoke on air pollution and and step to keep them safe from it.

Smoke emitting vehicles not only pollute the environment but also multiplesspread of diseases, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

