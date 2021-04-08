141,200-kg sugar seized

As much as 141,200-kilogram sugar, stored illegally, was seized by the district administration here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :As much as 141,200-kilogram sugar, stored illegally, was seized by the district administration here on Thursday.

According to an official source, a team headed by AC Samundri, Faisal Sultan raided two godowns and seized 900 bags of 50-kg each from the godown of one Suleman and 800 bags of 50-kg quantity each from the godown of Fahad.

Separately, AC Saddar Umar Maqbool recovered 1,124 bags of 50-kg each from two godowns, owned by Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Sabbah-ul-Bahar in Chak No 31-JB near Aminpur Banglow.

All the four godowns were sealed.