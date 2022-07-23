UrduPoint.com

141,700 Animals Vaccinated Against Lumpy Skin Disease In Sargodha Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 141,700 animals were vaccinated against lumpy skin disease since the epidemic broke out in the division.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Livestock Department Director Dr Asif Suleman that 385 animals were infected by the disease and 23,530 were given the dose of ring vaccination in Sargodha city.

He said that so far 310 affected animals had been disinfected after vaccinating while 71 others were under-treatment.

The department confirmed that 97 cases were reported in Mianwali and 43,200 cattle heads were vaccinated.

In Bhakkar, 71 cases were reported and 49,560 animals were vaccinated, while in Khushab, 117 cases were reported and 25,410 were vaccinated.

Dr Asif said that 67 animals in Mianwali, 59 in Bhakkar, 101 in Khushab and 310 in Sargodha city recovered through vaccination and proper medication.

He appealed to the people to quarantine the infected animals for the healthof other animals.

