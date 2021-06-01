1,418 coronavirus patients recover on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 1,418 coronavirus patients recovered on Tuesday, according to the Health Department.

According to the data, shared by the department, 292,868 coronavirus patients had recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7557 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5758 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1635 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1255 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3339 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2852 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 365 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3428 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2397 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 720 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 790 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 281 ventilators were under use while 509 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 114 were occupied and 170 ventilators were vacant.