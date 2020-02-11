UrduPoint.com
14,198 Posts Advertised Under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Package: Senate Informed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:03 AM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday informed the Upper House of the Parliament that a total of 14,198 posts had been advertised for recruiting Balochistan youth in different government departments under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday informed the Upper House of the Parliament that a total of 14,198 posts had been advertised for recruiting Balochistan youth in different government departments under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan.

Responding to a motion moved by Senators Muhammad Khan Kakar, Gul Bashra and Abida Muhammad Azeem seeking House's discussion about the original idea, purpose and implementation status of Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan package, he said total identified cases of missing persons were 6,555 till January 2020.

Total traced missing persons were 3,529, 4,429 cases had been disposed off, while 2,126 were being traced right now.

