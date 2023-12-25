Open Menu

14199 Power Pilferers Netted So Far Across The Region

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) along with police teams have raided and arrested 14199 power pilferers during joint operations across the region so far under the direction of the Prime Minister.

The cases were registered against 13621 power pilferers out of which 9545 were arrested. A total of Rs 932.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers from which Rs 531.4 million fine have also been recovered.

