142 arrested for kite flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 142 people for kite flying in the city.

A police spokesman said various teams were constituted to arrest those involved in kite flying or manufacturing, selling, purchasing or transporting its material.

The teams arrested 18 accused from Factory Area police station limits, 17 from Batala Colony police station area, 16 from Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station area, 16 from Raza Abad police station area, 13 from People's Colony police station area, 12 from Thikriwala police station, 11 from Gulberg police station area, 10 from Sargodha Road police station area, 7 from Millat Town police station area, six from Madina Town police station area, six from Mansoorabad police station area, five from Samanabad police station area, two from Jhang Bazaar police station area, two from Civil Lines police station area and one from Sadar police station area.

The police also recovered dozens of kites with chemically coated string and other paraphernaliafrom the possession of the accused, he added.