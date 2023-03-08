UrduPoint.com

142 Kite Flyers Nabbed

Published March 08, 2023

142 kite flyers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The police nabbed 142 kite flyers from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said here Wednesday that district police during crackdown against kites and chemical coated string manufacturing and kite flying held the accused and sent them behind bars.

According to details, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested 16 kite flyers, Razaabad 16, Factory area 18, Peoples colony 13, Gulberb police 11, Batala colony police 7, Thikriwala 17, Sargodha road 12, Mansoorabad 10, Millat town 6, Madina town 6, Samanadad 5, Jhang bazaar 2, Saddar police 1 and civil lines arrested 2 kite flyers.

Police recovered kites and string rolls and registered separate cases against them.

