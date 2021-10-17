142 more people infected with Dengue in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 142 more people infected with Dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Dengue virus strikes continued, said an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that during the ongoing test 142 more people were infected with dengue in the last 24 hours and the number of dengue victims in the province has reached 3,938 while five people have died of dengue virus so far.

He disclosed that 5 districts of the province were declared at high risk zones including Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Buner and Haripur.

He said these districts were most affected by dengue virus and so currently 181 patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.