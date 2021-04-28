142 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :About 142 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21945 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 716682 people were screened for the virus till April 27 out of which 142 more were reported positive.

As many as 20464 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 232 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.