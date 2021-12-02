142 outlaws held during crack down in Alipur

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Alipur Police claimed to have arrested criminals during joint operation of Circle and city police here on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) circle Mian Yousaf Haroon told media persons during a press conference that Police arrested 142 criminals which were most wanted to police in robbery, bike lifting, murder, cattle theft and in countless other cases.

DSP also claimed to recover 1.2 million amount,14 motorcycles,12 Guns,7 pair of pistols, 3 repeaters, countless bullets and 19 cows from their possession.

Police nabbed them in the jurisdiction of city police and circle while cases were registered against them.