Open Menu

142 Policemen Martyred In 636 Terrorism Incidents, 739 Terrorists Arrested In 2,981 Operations: CTD

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

142 policemen martyred in 636 terrorism incidents, 739 terrorists arrested in 2,981 operations: CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A total of 142 policemen were martyred while 133 civilians were also killed in 636 incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during current year.

According to a report released by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), KPK Police on Saturday, police force has arrested 739 terrorists during 2,981 operations in 2024, so far.

The province witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, with 636 incidents reported in 2024. These attacks included six suicide bombings, 113 IED blasts and 355 incidents of direct firing.

Despite the challenges, KPK Police remained steadfast in their commitment to combating terrorism. A total of 2,981 security operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 739 terrorists, including 29 most wanted.

Additionally, 246 terrorists were killed in these operations.

CTD also recovered significant amounts of weaponry, including seven suicide jackets and 162 various types of weapons, from the possession of the slain terrorists.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Suicide From

Recent Stories

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

26 minutes ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

45 minutes ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

58 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

4 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan