142 policemen martyred in 636 terrorism incidents, 739 terrorists arrested in 2,981 operations: CTD

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A total of 142 policemen were martyred while 133 civilians were also killed in 636 incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during current year.
According to a report released by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), KPK Police on Saturday, police force has arrested 739 terrorists during 2,981 operations in 2024, so far.
The province witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, with 636 incidents reported in 2024. These attacks included six suicide bombings, 113 IED blasts and 355 incidents of direct firing.
Despite the challenges, KPK Police remained steadfast in their commitment to combating terrorism. A total of 2,981 security operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 739 terrorists, including 29 most wanted.
Additionally, 246 terrorists were killed in these operations.
CTD also recovered significant amounts of weaponry, including seven suicide jackets and 162 various types of weapons, from the possession of the slain terrorists.
