Open Menu

142 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

142 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 142 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Saturday.

The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 88 power pilferers and caught six power pilferers red-handed while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 7.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 18 million from the defaulters.

APP/sak

1555 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Fine From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

6 minutes ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

14 minutes ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

16 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

16 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

17 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

17 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan