142 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 142 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Saturday.

The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 88 power pilferers and caught six power pilferers red-handed while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 7.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 18 million from the defaulters.

