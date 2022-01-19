142 shopkeepers nabbed on charges of profiteering, hoarding in Multan division

The Price Control Magistrates conducted 24,687 raids across the division to discourage profiteering and got arrested 142 shopkeepers, during the ongoing month

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed held to review sale of commodities on recommended prices here on Wednesday. The price control magistrates also got FIRs registered against 48 shopkeepers. Similarly, fine Rs 3.8 million was imposed on profiteers.

About fertilizers availability and its sale, the officials informed that 301 certified dealers and 226 fair price shops were operating across the division to ensure supply of fertilizers.

As many as 968 raids were conducted to discourage hoarding of fertilizers. Two FIRs were registered against dealers on violation.

To curb illegal sale of sugarcane, the officials stated that 254 raids were conducted. Four persons were arrested while another 18 centres were sealed. Eleven shopkeepers were also booked for selling sugar against exorbitant prices, informed the officials. Fines were also imposed on owners of flour mills, milkmen and many other shopkeepers for violation of recommended prices.

The commissioner directed them to expedite the process of raids and ensure smooth supply of commodities at official prices.