UrduPoint.com

142 Shopkeepers Nabbed On Charges Of Profiteering, Hoarding In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

142 shopkeepers nabbed on charges of profiteering, hoarding in Multan division

The Price Control Magistrates conducted 24,687 raids across the division to discourage profiteering and got arrested 142 shopkeepers, during the ongoing month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Price Control Magistrates conducted 24,687 raids across the division to discourage profiteering and got arrested 142 shopkeepers, during the ongoing month.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed held to review sale of commodities on recommended prices here on Wednesday. The price control magistrates also got FIRs registered against 48 shopkeepers. Similarly, fine Rs 3.8 million was imposed on profiteers.

About fertilizers availability and its sale, the officials informed that 301 certified dealers and 226 fair price shops were operating across the division to ensure supply of fertilizers.

As many as 968 raids were conducted to discourage hoarding of fertilizers. Two FIRs were registered against dealers on violation.

To curb illegal sale of sugarcane, the officials stated that 254 raids were conducted. Four persons were arrested while another 18 centres were sealed. Eleven shopkeepers were also booked for selling sugar against exorbitant prices, informed the officials. Fines were also imposed on owners of flour mills, milkmen and many other shopkeepers for violation of recommended prices.

The commissioner directed them to expedite the process of raids and ensure smooth supply of commodities at official prices.

Related Topics

Multan Fine Sale Price Million Flour

Recent Stories

16 held with contraband

16 held with contraband

20 seconds ago
 IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil marke ..

IEA warns of potential volatile year for oil market

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Looks Forward to US-Ukraine Economi ..

Zelenskyy Says Looks Forward to US-Ukraine Economic Cooperation

2 minutes ago
 PTA advises public to refrain from engaging in any ..

PTA advises public to refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders with Starl ..

2 minutes ago
 Policeman, Protester Injured During Rally of Poros ..

Policeman, Protester Injured During Rally of Poroshenko's Supporters in Kiev - P ..

2 minutes ago
 Distt admin retrieves 25 kanal public land from oc ..

Distt admin retrieves 25 kanal public land from occupants

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.