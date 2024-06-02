Open Menu

142 Students Caught During Cheating In Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 12:50 AM

142 students caught during cheating in exams

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The 30 vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Saturday caught 142 boys and girls students red handed while cheating during the second day of Annual Examinations-2024 of HSC Part I & II.

The 30 vigilance teams formed by Chairman BISE Sikanddar Ali Mirjat to control the cheating during examinations.

The vigilance teams on Saturday conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and caught 142 students red handed while cheating in the Physics (HSC) Part I and Botnay Part II papers.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 140 impersonators sitting in the examination to solve the papers for actual students.

