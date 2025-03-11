142 Vendors Challaned During Administration's Campaign Against Profiteers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Karachi Commissioner's Office report on the action against profiteers for the 10th day of Ramazan revealed that 142 profiteers were challaned, resulting in a fine of Rs. 1,199,000, one profiteer was arrested, and two shops were sealed.
Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Tuesday stated that the administration's campaign against profiteers will continue. He directed Deputy Commissioners to continue efforts to provide relief to citizens.
According to the details, in the district south, 33 profiteers were challaned with a fine of Rs.
269,000, while 23 profiteers were challaned with a fine of Rs. 525,000 in District East.
Eight profiteers were fined Rs. 47,000, in the west, and one was arrested. As per report of DC Central 21 profiteers were challaned with a fine of Rs 121,000. Korangi District administration reported that 29 profiteers were challaned, with a fine of Rs. 144,000 Keamari reported 9 profiteers were fined Rs. 24,000.
In the last 10 days, a total of 1,627 violators of official prices were challaned 119 profiteers were arrested, and 93 shops were sealed.
