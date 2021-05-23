UrduPoint.com
1420 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 1420 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the health department, a total of 285,256 coronavirus patients recovered in public sector hospitals in the province.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7602 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5379 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1659 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1186 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3301 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2682 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 367 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3513 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all hospitals of the Punjab government and 2243 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 679 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 788 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 334 ventilators were under use while 454 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 146 were occupied and138 ventilators were vacant.

