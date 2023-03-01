UrduPoint.com

1420 Power Pilferers Nabbed In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

1420 power pilferers nabbed in February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1420 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the last month of February, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.7 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 61.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 309 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari February Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai ..

RTA to provide marine transport services for Dubai International Boat Show parti ..

8 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour ..

Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoun bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed

8 minutes ago
 SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

37 minutes ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

38 minutes ago
 HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

40 minutes ago
 &#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.