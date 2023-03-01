1420 power pilferers nabbed in February

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1420 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the last month of February, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.7 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 61.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 309 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.