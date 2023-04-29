14,200 wheat bags seized in Kot Momin

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration is striving hard to stop smuggling and hoarding of wheat on a war footing basis.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Ch Rab Nawaz Chadhar launched a comprehensive crackdown in the tehsil and recovered 10,200 wheat bags of 100-kg and 4,000 bags of 50-kg from hoarders during the last nine days.

He said the government would not allow any body to hoard and illegal stocking of wheat.

Meanwhile, in another crackdown against sugar and Ghee hoarders on Saturday, Chaudhry Rab Nawaz Chadhar visited various stores and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on them over undeclared stock of sugar and ghee in Sail Morr area.

He also checked several petrol pumps and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on three petrol pumpsin Midh Ranjha.