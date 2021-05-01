1421 shopping malls, restaurants, schools sealed in 47 days: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :As many as 1421 shopping malls and plazas, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed during last 47 days on charge of violating anti-corona SOPs in Faisalabad district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in a statement on Saturday. He said that officers of local administration are active in the field and they imposed a total fine of Rs.

2,170,000 during this period.

Giving some details, he said that 962 shopping malls, 302 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 113 private schools were sealed in addition to impounding 68 passenger vehicles on charge of violating anti-corona SOPs.

He said that third wave of corona is taking a dangerous turn. Therefore, the people should avoid violating anti corona SOPs as these SOPs are imperative for their protection and protection of their dear ones.