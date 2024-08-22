1422 Metric Tons Of Wheat Goes Missing, 9 Employees Found Involved: Food Dept
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
A case of wheat theft from the Punjab Food Department's Gujranwala PR Center has come to light
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A case of wheat theft from the Punjab food Department's Gujranwala PR Center has come to light.
According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Food Department, during official investigations into the illegal sale of government wheat to private flour mills, 1422 metric tons of wheat were found to be missing, and 9 employees were found involved.
A complaint has been filed against the involved government employees under the Anti-Corruption Act, and departmental action has also been ordered against them.
During a special audit, irregularities were discovered, and the Secretary Food has directed the Director Food to submit a report on the warehouses across the province within 7 days.
Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra has taken action against several employees under the PEEDA Act for forgery and negligence. The spokesperson clarified that the "Operation Clean Up" is ongoing against the "black sheep" within the department.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..4 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident5 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam6 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB6 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority6 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal6 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM6 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister6 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case6 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner6 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui6 hours ago