1422 metric tons of wheat goes missing, 9 employees found involved: Food dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A case of wheat theft from the Punjab food Department's Gujranwala PR Center has come to light.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Food Department, during official investigations into the illegal sale of government wheat to private flour mills, 1422 metric tons of wheat were found to be missing, and 9 employees were found involved.

A complaint has been filed against the involved government employees under the Anti-Corruption Act, and departmental action has also been ordered against them.

During a special audit, irregularities were discovered, and the Secretary Food has directed the Director Food to submit a report on the warehouses across the province within 7 days.

Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra has taken action against several employees under the PEEDA Act for forgery and negligence. The spokesperson clarified that the "Operation Clean Up" is ongoing against the "black sheep" within the department.