142,626 registered farmers are in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said the total number of registered farmers in the district was 142,626 who depend on agriculture and livestock farming.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding performance of Livestock department here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Additional Director Livestock Dr Arif Sultan told the meeting that currently, 584,987 buffaloes, 534,924 cows, 114,239 sheep, 351,293 goats, 3243 ducks, 64,341 birds, 11 ostriches, 36,490 pigeons, 689,248 domestic poultry, 778 camels, 69,162 donkeys, 4,187 horses and 804 mules were being reared in the district.

He said that there were 1561 units of poultry in the district as per 2020-21 statistics, out of which, 346 were in Sargodha district, 205 in Sahiwal, 150 in Sillanwali, 225 in Shahpur ,195 in Bhalwal, 230 poultry units in Tehsil Bhera and 210 poultry units were working in Kot Momin tehsil.

He said the target of 1600 was achieved under Buffalo's calf breeding scheme in 2019-20 which benefited 754 farmers while 54 farmers benefited from achieving the target of 1200 under 'fattening programme scheme'.

Dr Arif Sultan further said that under the scheme, 38 farmers had benefited from the 'Kata Bachao Scheme' by achieving the target of 40 in 2020-21 while 387 farmers had benefited from the specific target of 1550 in the fattening scheme.

He said the government was giving special subsidy to farmers for the schemes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and other officers concernedwere also present in the meeting.