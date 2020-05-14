UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

142,663 Wheat Bags Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :-:The district administration has recovered 142,663 bags of wheat from different private godowns in the district during last few days.

Officials said that the teams raided on 20 godowns and recovered 142,663 bags of wheat worth Rs 248.7 million which was illegally stored there.

Police have sealed the godowns and registered separate cases against their owners.

More Stories From Pakistan

