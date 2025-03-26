1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Range Police launched an exceptional crackdown from March 7 to 22, 2025, to arrest absconders and proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, a total of 1,429 absconders and proclaimed offenders were apprehended across all five districts of Larkana Range in which 601 absconders and 828 proclaimed offenders were arrested.

DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab stated operations against anti-social elements and hardened criminals will continue relentlessly across the range to ensure public safety and order.