1429 Outlaws Arrested In Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 11:22 PM
China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Range Police launched an exceptional crackdown from March 7 to 22, 2025, to arrest absconders and proclaimed offenders.
During the operation, a total of 1,429 absconders and proclaimed offenders were apprehended across all five districts of Larkana Range in which 601 absconders and 828 proclaimed offenders were arrested.
DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab stated operations against anti-social elements and hardened criminals will continue relentlessly across the range to ensure public safety and order.
Recent Stories
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana
China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform
Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court
Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK we ..
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana1 minute ago
-
Four militants convicted in Swat Anti-Terrorism Court1 minute ago
-
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body told59 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption1 hour ago
-
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy1 hour ago
-
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation1 hour ago
-
Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: Minister for Defense ..1 hour ago
-
98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation1 hour ago
-
Evacuee Trust Board de-seals buildings1 hour ago
-
FIA drops inquiry against Murad Rass: LHC told1 hour ago
-
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner2 hours ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA2 hours ago