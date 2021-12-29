UrduPoint.com

143 Brick Kiln Owners Booked For Using Old Technology

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 07:30 PM

The district environment department got registered cases against 143 brick kiln owners for using old dated technology in the district during the last three months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The district environment department got registered cases against 143 brick kiln owners for using old dated technology in the district during the last three months.

Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas said here Wednesday the teams also imposed a fine of Rs 6.

3 million on violators during the corresponding period under anti-smog measures.

He said that boilers of 15 units, out of the total 99 inspected during the period were sealed and cases were registered against the owners.

He further said that 1,202 smoke emitting vehicles were fined Rs 681,850 in collaboration with district transport department and city traffic police.

A driver was booked and 12 others issued warnings on gross violations,he added.

