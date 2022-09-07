143 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 143 patients were admitted to three hospitals in the city, out of which 72 tested dengue positive.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Wednesday informed that 70 patients were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, 40 to District Headquarters Hospital and 33 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

He said that out of the total diagnosed with dengue positives, 56 belonged to Rawalpindi and 14 from outside districts.

He added that around 40 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 648.

Among the new cases, he said that 28 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, two from Taxila Cantonment and Potohar rural area and one from the Chaklala Cantonment.

He added that during the last 24 hours, the district administration had registered 40 FIRs, sealed 12 premises, issued challans to 5,036, notices to 153, and a fine of Rs 119,000 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad said that maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made besides all possible preventive measures in place to meet any eventuality.